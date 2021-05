Softball Playoffs- Regional Quarterfinal Schedule

By: Alex Del Barrio

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

6A Regional Quarterfinals

Weslaco v. Los Fresnos

Game 1 Weslaco at Los Fresnos - Thursday, May 13th at 7pm

Game 2 Los Fresnos at Weslaco - Friday, May 14th at 7pm

Game 3* Weslaco at Los Fresnos - Saturday, May 15th at 4pm

5A Regional Quarterfinals

Sharyland Pioneer v. Victoria West - all games at San Diego

Game 1 - Friday, May 14th at 6:30pm

Game 2 - Saturday, May 15th at 1pm

Game 3* 30 minutes after Game 2