Some Valley residents fighting the flu, COVID-19 at the same time

Although uncommon, some Valley residents are battling COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports seasonal influenza activity in the United States is currently lower than usual for this time of year.

While influenza numbers are low, the CDC reports surging COVID-19 infections across the nation and state.

Some people in the Valley have tested positive for both viruses, said Dr. Eddy Berges.

"We start treatment for the flu and then we do supportive treatment for COVID with close monitoring of oxygen, vital signs and the respiratory efforts," Berges said. "And we educate our patients on what are the symptoms they would need to go to the emergency department."

With the winter months approaching and the number of COVID-19 cases rising, Berges said more patients could be diagnosed with both viruses.

