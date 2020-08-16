South Texas College focuses on equity for Hispanic students
South Texas College regularly ranks among the top Hispanic-serving institutions of higher education.
The college strives not just to provide access to education, but equity for Hispanic students.
About 46% of white, non-Hispanic adults have at least two years of college or a four-year degree, said President Shirley A. Reed.
"In the Hispanic community, it's only 24%," Reed said, adding later: "So if you don't have access to opportunity, of course there's a gap. And the less opportunity, the wider the gap."
Watch the video for the full story.
