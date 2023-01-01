Southwest Airlines begins recovering from mass travel disruptions

After several days of delays and canceled flights, Channel 5 News’ Cassandra Garcia finally made it back to the Rio Grande Valley.

Garcia was one of hundreds of thousands of passengers affected by the more than 15,000 canceled flights with Southwest Airlines.

The Dallas-based airlines began canceling and delaying flights since Thursday, Dec. 22.

At Harlingen’s Valley International Airport — the only Valley airport that carries the Southwest — flights weren't canceled Friday, but there were reportedly several delays.

Nicolás Mirman, air service and business development director for VIA, said the recent Southwest cancellations added to the busy New Year’s holiday travel.

“We were expecting to see full flights before, then we have all the people that were rescheduled that are trying to find seats too,” Mirman said. “We're expecting double full flights this weekend."

Those impacted by the Southwest travel disruptions can submit a form to request a refund or reimbursements online.