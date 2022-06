Special election set for Tuesday in Peñitas

A special election is set for Tuesday in Peñitas.

The race is for councilmember Place 1.

Osiel Ramos is going up against Jose Luis Ochoa, Jr.

More than 600 people cast their ballot during early voting.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 21.

Voters can cast their ballot at the Peñitas Public Library located at 1111 S. Main St.