Sports Minute: Jones fends off challenge at UFC 247 in disputed decision

By JORDAN GODWIN
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Jon Jones faced his most serious challenge in years and ultimately held off Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, retaining his UFC light heavyweight belt following a surprisingly strong opening by Reyes. The unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 was met with scattered applause and loud boos from the crowd. Jones handed the fourth-ranked Reyes his first loss, improving to 15-0 in title fights. He became the all-time leader in UFC title defenses.

