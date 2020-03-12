Sports Minute: Marshall beats UTEP 86-78 in Conference USA tourney

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Taevion Kinsey scored 26 points as sixth-seeded Marshall beat No. 11 seed UTEP 86-78 in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tournament. Andrew Taylor added 15 points and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd, who plays third-seeded Louisiana Tech in a quarterfinal. Bryson Williams had 25 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for UTEP. Jordan Lathon scored a season-high 22 points plus 12 rebounds.

