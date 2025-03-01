Starr County congressman discusses immigration, budget bill in weekly press conference

Starr County Congressman Henry Cuellar held his weekly press conference, Conversations with Cuellar on Friday where he discussed various topic including immigration and the budget bill.

Cuellar reacted to a report the Trump Administration plans to deport migrant children, who came here without a parent.

Reuters says it obtained an internal memo that shows ICE agents have been instructed to find and deport unaccompanied minors.

Congressman Cuellar said he believes compassion needs to be part of immigration policy

"I believe we ought to focus on criminal aliens, anyone who's a threat to national security," Cuellar said. "When it comes to minors, I think we need to slow down on that. When it comes to dreamers, we definitely need to slow down on that."

The memo did not specify when those removals would begin.

Cuellar also touched base on the newly passed House budget resolution that could set up a battle over Medicaid.

The measure is not a finalized bill, it's a blueprint for negotiations with the Senate, and it's likely to get push back in that chamber.

Cuellar weighed in on the budget bill during his weekly press conference. He says about 115,000 people in his district, which includes Starr County, would have their premiums affected.

He also said about 256,000 children and seniors were at risk of losing Medicaid altogether.

"I'm for efficiency, I'm for cutting and all that, but I believe we ought to use a scalpel that will cut the fat, and not an axe that will cut the meat and bone," Cuellar said.

Republicans say without the budget cuts, they wouldn't be able to pursue tax cuts.