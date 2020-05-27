Starr County families cleanup after night storms, prepare for more forecasted rain

El Chaparral, a neighborhood in southern Starr County. The water still pooled the roads Tuesday afternoon after overnight storms. Although the waters are receding, residents know better than to trust those shifting water levels.

“We came here to see if they can give us some bags f sand, they can,” said Juan Jose Villarreal.

A line of cars stretched past gates leading to piles of sand formed behind Villarreal. It was 3 p.m. – already a long day after severe overnight weather.

“It was ugly, ugly. It started around 3 a.m.,” said Villarreal.

Villarreal lives in Los Trevinos with his wife and family. Their home was not spared.

“No, the water got in the house. It was about a foot deep,” Villarreal explained.

Eight bags of sand now sit at the entrance to his home as they look ahead in the forecast.

Preparations are also underway at Casa de Esperanza. Founder and business owner Alberto Escobedo opened the pantry.

“We have 755 families registered, and they all come in different days because we operate every single day. Right now, we're telling the families only to come once a week to be able to help as many as possible,” Escobedo explained. “Sometimes, we do have to turn them down, because we don't have enough food.”

The nonprofit is sustained by donations and Escobedo’s beauty salon – both wells ran dry during the pandemic. Inventory thinned out.

“My business was closed and we we're not able to operate. It was very difficult to continue operating. But Superior Help came in and they started helping us out which was a blessing, a godsend. And they were the ones who helped us out through that rough time,” said Escobedo.

The pantry expanded into a temporary shelter. People who don’t have a home, even temporarily, can stay as they did on Tuesday. Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said six families were displaced by the flooding, but it was only temporary.

As the county is preparing to receive more rain, Escobedo is preparing to receive more families who are doing their best to stay dry and safe.

“If the rain is coming tonight, we’ll be prepared,” said Villarreal.

Los Lomas neighborhood also saw a lot of water accumulate. Judge Vera says the water has since receded.

Officials are planning on bringing a pump to El Chaparral to draw water out and in the direction of the river.