Starr County to continue stepping up measures to keep virus case total low

RIO GRANDE CITY – From face coverings and mandatory quarantine; for people not from Starr County, those are just some of the measures officials are using in hopes to keep the county’s positive coronavirus cases in the single digits.

“Moving forward, the steps ahead is going to be hard. There is nothing easier than what we will be able to do in the future. We have to keep stepping up in our measures if we want to keep the number low,” said Dr. Jose Vasquez, the Starr County health authority.

The measures are in full effect with law enforcement out on watch. So far, County Judge Eloy Vera says more than 40 citations have been issued and four arrested for breaking order.

For the Easter weekend, Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal says extra patrols will be on the roads.

Watch the video above for the full report.