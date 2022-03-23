Starr County to hold COVID-19 memorial service
Starr County will remember the lives that have been lost due to COVID-19 during a ceremony open to the public next week.
A memorial and prayer service is set for Monday, March 28, at the Starr County courthouse steps.
The service will also recognize survivors.
