x

Starr County to hold COVID-19 memorial service

2 hours 37 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, March 23 2022 Mar 23, 2022 March 23, 2022 11:21 AM March 23, 2022 in News - Local

Starr County will remember the lives that have been lost due to COVID-19 during a ceremony open to the public next week. 

A memorial and prayer service is set for Monday, March 28, at the Starr County courthouse steps. 

The service will also recognize survivors. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days