State hospitals increasing pay for employees

In an effort to recruit new employees and retain current ones, the Texas Health and Human Service Commission announced they’re allocating $148 million in state funds for pay increases at state hospitals.

Nurses and hospital workers at the Rio Grande State Center in Harlingen — the only state hospital in the Rio Grande Valley — will be seeing that pay bump.

“I think this is the biggest pay increase we've ever gotten,” registered nurse Melissa Gonzalez said. "I’m going to receive a $20,000 to $30,000 increase, which is really substantial.”

The hospital currently has 52 open positions.

“When we have happy staff, when we have positions that are completely, filled it provides for an overall best experience and workforce for us,” Rio Grande State Center Assistant Superintendent Ana Longoria said.

Nurses with three or more years of experience will now make $90,000 under these changes.

