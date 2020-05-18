State’s high court temporarily blocks citing coronavirus for mail-in ballots

Voters in Cameron County are waiting to find out if they can vote my mail during the pandemic.

Granting Attorney General Ken Paxton’s requiest from last week, the Texas Supreme Court has ordered county elections administrators in Cameron County and four other counties to stop moving forward with their plans.

Issuing a stay, the state’s highest court is temporarily not allowing voters to use the coronavirus as a disability to request a mail-in ballot.

