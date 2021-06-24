STC to offer tuition-free semester for new and existing students

South Texas College will offer a tuition-free semester for new and existing students, according to STC Board of Trustees member Rose Benavides.

On Monday, STC announced nearly $2 million in federal funding would go towards eliminating student debt.

RELATED: Students react to STC announcing nearly $2 million in student debt forgiveness

"It has already been approved," Benavides said. "There's eligibility requirements. Questions can be answered with a quick phone call to our financial aid or registration office."

STC officials said they hope the new aid motivates students in the community about higher education.

Any leftover funding from the emergency aid will be made into grants to help students pay for child care, rent, and other outside costs.

RELATED: STC to pay students' outstanding balances