"Sticks & Bones" Trail at Quinta Mazatlan opens

4 hours 49 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, October 19 2020 Oct 19, 2020 October 19, 2020 6:23 AM October 19, 2020 in News - Local
By: John Paul Barajas

Quinta Mazatlan has added a Halloween themed trail. 

The Sticks & Bones Trail at Quinta Mazatlan in McAllen is an educational trail that is meant to teach children about their own bones. 

The trail will be open to the public until Nov. 15. and will be outside so visitors can socially distance.

