"Sticks & Bones" Trail at Quinta Mazatlan opens
Quinta Mazatlan has added a Halloween themed trail.
The Sticks & Bones Trail at Quinta Mazatlan in McAllen is an educational trail that is meant to teach children about their own bones.
The trail will be open to the public until Nov. 15. and will be outside so visitors can socially distance.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande Regional Hospital using new machine to perform precise cardiovascular surgeries
-
"Sticks & Bones" Trail at Quinta Mazatlan opens
-
Queen Isabella Causeway road closures set for this week
-
Border Patrol: Smugglers abandon 4 children near Brownsville
-
Woman shot in Mercedes, police investigating