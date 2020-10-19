"Sticks & Bones" Trail at Quinta Mazatlan opens

Quinta Mazatlan has added a Halloween themed trail.

The Sticks & Bones Trail at Quinta Mazatlan in McAllen is an educational trail that is meant to teach children about their own bones.

The trail will be open to the public until Nov. 15. and will be outside so visitors can socially distance.

