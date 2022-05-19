Stop the Bleed program trains the public to prepare for emergencies

Pharr EMS partnered with hospitals and organizations across the Valley to take part in Stop the Bleed Day.

As part of the initiative, the EMS team taught multiple classes to train the public on how to control bleeding after an accident.

“Bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death,” Pharr assistant EMS Chief Thomas "Ben" Martinez said. “So if we can show people how to stop the bleed than we can possibly help more people to survive.”

Participants learned skills such as putting on a tourniquet, wound packing, applying pressure and two-step CPR.

The class ended with participants walking away with an official certification.

More information on the initiative, as well as an online training course, can be found at stopthebleed.org.

Watch the video above for the full story.