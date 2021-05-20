Storm forces Weslaco restaurant to close early, floodwater inches from entrance

While the sky has cleared and most of the water is gone, the effects of the Wednesday storm are still felt by one local business.

Paloma Salazar, manager of Salazar’s Burgers Y Mas, said the storm forced her business to open later than usual.

She arrived early for work, at 8 a.m. but was quickly met with dark skies and heavy rain pour for hours.

“It was this [close] to getting inside. The carpets were all wet,” Salazar said. “You don’t know what to do with the water if it does come [in].”

The floodwater was inches away from the restaurant’s entrance, forcing her to close.

“Just clean out the drainage. It’s not fair to us. We have to lose business because of something that could’ve been prevented,” Salazar said.

She estimates they only made around 25% of what they usually make on a typical day.

