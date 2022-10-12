Student of the Week: Alberto Villarreal
When it comes to rigorous classwork, McAllen High School senior, Alberto Villarreal, likes a good challenge.
"I'm currently taking classes like AP Calculus BC which is the same as Collegiate Calculus 2, AP Statistics, AP Macroeconomics, and Government," Villarreal said.
Villarreal is also part of the National Honors Society, Academic UIL, and Business Professionals of America. He has also been the valedictorian for his class since freshman year.
"It feels great," Villarreal said. "I love that my hard work has paid off ever since I started taking advanced classes in middle school."
His hard work has earned him various awards along the way, and when it comes to his future, Villarreal knows the path he wants to take.
"I'd like to go into financial analysis, financial consulting, advising," Villarreal said.
His dream career is to be an independent consultant.
Villarreal's perseverance and dedication is what makes him this week Student of the Week.
Watch the video above for the full story.
