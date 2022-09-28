Student of the Week: Ayssa Sanchez

Ayssa Sanchez is the definition of resilient, that is because she has excelled in her studies, even through some tough times.

Sanchez is a senior in Edinburg High School, is involved in almost every club in school, and is ranked in the top five of her class.

"I'm currently the president of the Nationals Honor Society, Student Board President, and I'm also involved in MU Alpha Theta, Key Club," Sanchez said.

"I am currently taking dual-enrollment classes with South Texas College, and I'm on my way to getting my associate's degree in disciplinary studies," Sanchez said.

Sanchez's next goal is to attend an Ivy League university and major in pre-med.

"My dream is to be an anesthesiologist," Sanchez said.

A dream that started four years ago when her mom was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

"It was a really hard time for myself and my family, considering that my mom is a single mother," Sanchez said. "When my mom was sick, we spent the majority of the team in hospitals, and during that time, I saw the impact the doctors, and nurses all had on my mom."

It was that moment, Sanchez realized she wanted to go into medicine.

Sanchez's perseverance and resiliency makes her this week's Student of the Week.

Watch the video above for the full report.