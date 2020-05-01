Sunrise Mall in Brownsville reopens as part of Gov. Abbot's Phase 1

The Sunrise Mall in Brownsville reopened Friday for the first time in several weeks after Texas Gov. Abbott announced his Phase One plan to reopen the state.

The Brownsville mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The mall will still be following social distancing measures such as closing food court seating areas and requiring staff, vendors and contractors to wear masks in common areas.

Employees in retail stores will not be required to wear a mask.

As of Friday, only three major retailers and two restaurants have announced their re-opening according to the malls website.

