Telemedicine available for Valley residents to help address mental health

WESLACO – Children to feed, hours cut at work and bills to pay – these are just some concerns on the minds of Rio Grande Valley residents in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. It can be overwhelming.

Dr. Ruben Pinero-Fuentes with South Texas Health Systems Behavioral Health Center says many factors can add to a person’s anxiety.

“If you combine your uncertainty and doubt plus we're taking away your effective ways to cope with this in a mental health way that can present higher levels of anxiety and even move into depression which is very unfortunate,” said Dr. Pinero-Fuentes.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 1-in-5 adults in the U.S. live with a mental illness and while dealing with the virus, some professionals are turning to telemedicine, using Facetime or similar apps to connect with patients.

Watch the video above for the full report.