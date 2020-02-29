Texas Rangers arrest McAllen police officer

Update:

On Feb. 13, the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office informed the city of McAllen that a grand jury cleared police Officer Larry Tineo-Oliver on all charges.

The grand jury reviewed all four charges — three misdemeanors and a felony — and determined they weren't supported by the facts.

The District Attorney's Office informed McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez about the decision on Feb. 13, according to a memo released by the city.

Original Story: The Texas Rangers arrested a McAllen police officer Wednesday.

McAllen police Officer Larry Tineo-Oliver, 49, of Mission was booked at the Hidalgo County jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Tineo is charged with official oppression, tampering with or fabricating evidence, making a false report to a law enforcement officer and making a terroristic threat.

According to the McAllen Police Department, the charges resulted from a minor car crash on Aug. 15, 2019. At the time, Tineo was off-duty and traveling in his personal vehicle.

"On or about October 8, 2019 Officer Tineo-Oliver was interviewed by TX DPS Rangers about this accident event," according to a statement released by the police department. "The Operator/Occupants of the vehicle involved in the motor vehicle accident with Officer Tineo-Oliver filed complaints with TX DPS Rangers including that Officer Tineo-Oliver had cut them off resulting in accident and drew a weapon on them."



"This morning, TX DPS Rangers notified the department that they filed and arrested Officer Tineo-Oliver with charges of Official Oppression, Terroristic Threat, False Report and Tampering or Fabricating Evidence in relation to the aforementioned complaint associated with this accident incident," according to the statement.

Tineo — who joined the McAllen Police Department in 1999, according to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records — is currently suspended without pay, McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a text message.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Tineo, who couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.