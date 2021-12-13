Local News Stories
An Edinburg man died after crashing into a canal Sunday night, according to a news release from the Texas Department... More >>
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am. The mass will be... More >>
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Harlingen Police Department. The driver accused of... More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Weslaco after police say a man died from a gunshot wound Saturday. The... More >>
Saturday’s cool front is impacting wildlife in Cameron County by bringing back an annual problem between birds and cars on... More >>
An 18-year-old driver was arrested Saturday after an alleged human smuggling attempt ended in a fatal crash. The Texas... More >>
The Pharr EMS Headquarters held the first of its kind memorial service in tribute to medical first responders with job-related... More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture placed a suspension on the inspection requirements of grapefruits from Mexico, sending shockwaves through much... More >>
Edinburg police arrested a man in connection to the murder of a woman whose body was found Tuesday at a... More >>
Officials at the Children's Bereavement Center of the Rio Grande Valley said they're seeing more families who have lost loved... More >>
A Guatemalan migrant was able to enter the country legally last week after receiving a humanitarian parole for vulnerable asylum... More >>
After a three-year battle in court, the Cavazos family has their land back. The federal government was seeking to... More >>
One person has been arrested for murder in connection to a 47-year-old woman who was found dead at a mobile... More >>
Driscoll Health Plan held an event to help bring Christmas cheer and health education to new and expectant mothers living... More >>
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A Brownsville police officer received minor injuries after responding to a... More >>
