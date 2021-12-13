x

Local News Stories

DPS: Edinburg man dies in one-vehicle crash
An Edinburg man died after crashing into a canal Sunday night, according to a news release from the Texas Department... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, December 13 2021 Dec 13, 2021 Monday, December 13, 2021 6:27:00 AM CST December 13, 2021 in News
Watch Live: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am. The mass will be... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 12 2021 Dec 12, 2021 Sunday, December 12, 2021 9:29:00 AM CST December 12, 2021 in News
Father charged with murder after infant son...
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Harlingen Police Department. The driver accused of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 11 2021 Dec 11, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 10:16:00 PM CST December 11, 2021 in News
Police: Homicide investigation underway in Weslaco
A homicide investigation is underway in Weslaco after police say a man died from a gunshot wound Saturday. The... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 11 2021 Dec 11, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 6:42:00 PM CST December 11, 2021 in News
Volunteers come together to help migrating pelicans
Saturday’s cool front is impacting wildlife in Cameron County by bringing back an annual problem between birds and cars on... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 11 2021 Dec 11, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 5:18:00 PM CST December 11, 2021 in News
Teen arrested after fatal crash in Mission
An 18-year-old driver was arrested Saturday after an alleged human smuggling attempt ended in a fatal crash. The Texas... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 11 2021 Dec 11, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 2:37:00 PM CST December 11, 2021 in News
New memorial pays tribute to first responders
The Pharr EMS Headquarters held the first of its kind memorial service in tribute to medical first responders with job-related... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 11 2021 Dec 11, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 12:30:00 PM CST December 11, 2021 in News
Citrus growers react to federal suspension of...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture placed a suspension on the inspection requirements of grapefruits from Mexico, sending shockwaves through much... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 11 2021 Dec 11, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 11:32:00 AM CST December 11, 2021 in News
Victim's boyfriend identified as suspect in murder...
Edinburg police arrested a man in connection to the murder of a woman whose body was found Tuesday at a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 11 2021 Dec 11, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 10:42:00 AM CST December 11, 2021 in News
Local bereavement center sees increase in the...
Officials at the Children's Bereavement Center of the Rio Grande Valley said they're seeing more families who have lost loved... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 10 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Friday, December 10, 2021 9:18:00 PM CST December 10, 2021 in News
Guatemalan woman in Reynosa migrant camp granted...
A Guatemalan migrant was able to enter the country legally last week after receiving a humanitarian parole for vulnerable asylum... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 10 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Friday, December 10, 2021 9:02:00 PM CST December 10, 2021 in News
Land meant for border wall construction returned...
After a three-year battle in court, the Cavazos family has their land back. The federal government was seeking to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 10 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Friday, December 10, 2021 8:03:00 PM CST December 10, 2021 in News
Arrest made in connection to body found...
One person has been arrested for murder in connection to a 47-year-old woman who was found dead at a mobile... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 10 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Friday, December 10, 2021 5:29:00 PM CST December 10, 2021 in News
Non-profit holds event for new and expectant...
Driscoll Health Plan held an event to help bring Christmas cheer and health education to new and expectant mothers living... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 10 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Friday, December 10, 2021 4:16:00 PM CST December 10, 2021 in News
Brownsville police: Officer injured while responding to...
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A Brownsville police officer received minor injuries after responding to a... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 10 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Friday, December 10, 2021 2:48:00 PM CST December 10, 2021 in News
