Texas Workforce Commission will spend $106.4 million to address higher cost of child care amid pandemic
The Texas Workforce Commission will spend $106.4 million on child care costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will help keep child care centers open — and parents at work.
Mariano Gutierrez, the executive director of the Mid Valley Early Childhood Education Center in Weslaco, said support from the state allows employees to provide a safe and healthy environment for kids.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen CISD prepares for online classes
-
High school students deliver meals to health care workers amid pandemic
-
Texas Workforce Commission will spend $106.4 million to address higher cost of...
-
Shortage of organ donors keeps many on waiting lists
-
Proyecto Azteca offers COVID-19 assistance