Texas Workforce Commission will spend $106.4 million to address higher cost of child care amid pandemic

The Texas Workforce Commission will spend $106.4 million on child care costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will help keep child care centers open — and parents at work.

Mariano Gutierrez, the executive director of the Mid Valley Early Childhood Education Center in Weslaco, said support from the state allows employees to provide a safe and healthy environment for kids.

