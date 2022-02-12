‘The fire department is still functional:’ La Joya cuts ties with fire chief, selects interim chief

La Joya's new interim fire chief is reassuring residents they're covered after the city cut ties with its now former fire chief.

Seven volunteer firefighters quit in protest of the decision.

“I think it was all really, really just a misunderstanding,” La Joya Mayor Isidro Casanova said. “They took it way, way out of proportion."

The city’s three-year-agreement with former fire Chief Frankie Joe Salinas was terminated when they made that job a salaried position.

Salinas had been paid a monthly stipend with no benefits.

Veteran firefighter Ismael Garza is replacing Salinas.

“I want to let the citizens know that the fire department is still functional, and we're moving in the right direction,” Garza said. “People are afraid of changes — people don't like changes - this is what it is. It's a change, and it's for the better of the city."

