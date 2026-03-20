Upgrades coming to Victor Park in Harlingen

Victor Park in Harlingen is scheduled for improvement work.

Crews will renovate the pool, add a new splash pad, upgrade the concession stands, and expand the parking lot.

"It's very heavily used," Harlingen Parks and Recreation Director Danny Diaz said. "This park gets packed with people, so those renovations need to be completed."

The work will be done in phases, with the first starting in May 2026. The second phase is scheduled to start in June 2026.

The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, is funded by a $750,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.