'These kids need the protection': Valley experts encouraging COVID booster shots for children

COVID-19 vaccine boosters for kids 5 through 11 are now being administered at the Brownsville Children's Clinic.

Dr. Asim Zamir, chief of pediatrics at Valley Baptist Hospital in Brownsville, says studies show that after getting the second dose of the vaccine, immunity for kids went down from 90 percent to 67 percent.

The booster is now being offered five months after the children's first set of shots.

Dr. Zamir says currently, he’s seeing the fewest positive cases he has seen since COVID-19 started, but the booster is still beneficial, especially heading into the summer break for students.

"It's important because these kids need the protection, so we don't see an uptick in cases,” said Alonso Guerrero, director of health services at Brownsville ISD.

Guerrero says they continue to see a low amount of COVID-19 positive cases, and they want to make sure it stays that way.

"Once we start leaving our guard down, we don't get our boosters, our numbers can continue going again because our immunity will dissipate after a while," Guerrero said.

Guerrero says they are currently seeing an 80 to 90 percent vaccination rate in their district for kids 5 and older.

Dr. Zamir says it's too early to tell if kids will need another booster, and that it will take several more months to figure out.