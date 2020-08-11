Thieves hit construction site in Brownsville, builder says they cost him $12,000

A Brownsville home builder is out almost $12,000 in supplies after thieves struck his construction site.

Home builder Jose Perez said it seems like thieves are getting more brazen.

"It's all construction material," Perez said. "They don't mess around with people's homes, they just drive around and they do this in plain daylight."

Brownsville police Inv. Jose Loredo said construction sites are ripe for drive-by theft.

"The major issues behind construction sites and leaving behind property or building material unsecured is that it's always going to be available to anybody wishing to conduct theft," Loredo said.

