Three elections taking place in Cameron County from May to June

In Cameron County, voters have started receiving the first of three ballot-by-mail forms for upcoming elections.

The first ballots will be for May 7’s local elections around the county. A runoff and special election are also on the calendar within just weeks of those local elections.

"We're going to have three elections in succession from the month of May through June,” said Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza.

RELATED: Cameron County, candidates prepare for District 34 special election

Early voting for the May 7 election starts April 25, and is focused on local items.

"Constitutional amendments are going to be on the ballot,” Garza said. “The arena project proposition is going to be on the ballot, as well.”

Depending on where you live in Cameron County, municipal, school board, and drainage and water district elections could also be on your ballot.

On May 24, voters will decide who goes forward to November from the March primary elections.

READ ALSO: Abbott calls June 14 special election for South Texas congressional seat that Republicans want to flip

Candidates for Texas Senate District 27 and the State Board of Education District 2 are among some of the options for voters that day.

"Right after we do the runoffs for the primary election, about a week later we'll be starting early voting for the special election,” Garza said.

As of Wednesday, one Democrat and two Republicans are looking to fill the shortened term left open by now-retired Congressman Filemon Vela.

With new laws now in place, Garza says to pay attention to your ballot by mail.

If you return a ballot, for example, make sure it has the following on the carrier envelope.

READ ALSO: Republicans more than doubled turnout in the Rio Grande Valley compared with the last midterm primary

"Include your driver's license number and/or the last four digits of your social just to make sure there's no complications," Garza said. "You'll have a chance to cure it, but why take the risk?"

With all the different elections coming up, Garza recommends getting the ballots back quickly, so you don't lose track.

"Make sure that you mark your ballot and put it into the correct envelope because right after that, they're going to be receiving the ballot by mail for their primary, for the Republican or Democratic primary," Garza said. "Then, approximately a week add a half after that, they'll be receiving the special election ballot."