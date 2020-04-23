Toddler’s death under investigation in Donna after found unresponsive in pool
DONNA – Authorities are now investigating the death of a toddler who was found unresponsive in a pool.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 3 p.m. Thursday at the 11000 block of Luz Divina Drive in Donna.
Officials say family members found the 2-year-old child unresponsive in an above ground pool. The child was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Sgt. Frank Medrano, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, says an autopsy has been ordered.
___
Correction: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office initially stated the child was 4 years old, which was incorrect. It's office has clarified stating the child is 2 years old.
More News
News Video
-
Valley doctor hopes mobile facility will help people seek medical care
-
McAllen retailers to reopen under certain city requirements
-
Wife of virus patient released from McAllen hospital: Its a hard experience
-
Valley bike sales spike amid pandemic, gym closures possible factor
-
Structure fire under control in Donna, crews monitoring hot spots