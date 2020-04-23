Toddler’s death under investigation in Donna after found unresponsive in pool

Photo courtesy of MGN Online

DONNA – Authorities are now investigating the death of a toddler who was found unresponsive in a pool.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 3 p.m. Thursday at the 11000 block of Luz Divina Drive in Donna.

Officials say family members found the 2-year-old child unresponsive in an above ground pool. The child was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Sgt. Frank Medrano, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, says an autopsy has been ordered.

Correction: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office initially stated the child was 4 years old, which was incorrect. It's office has clarified stating the child is 2 years old.