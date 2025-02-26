Trial date set for accused Starr County headstone swindler
A Starr County judge denied a request Wednesday to dismiss theft charges against a Starr County man accused of not delivering headstones to people who paid for them.
The judge set Noie Hesbrooke’s trial date for Monday, June 23, 2025.
Hesbrooke was arrested in Feb. 2024 after allegedly taking nearly $400,000 from over 100 clients through his business, Starr Monuments.
READ ABOUT THE ORIGINAL ARREST HERE
Prosecutors say Hesbrooke never delivered the headstones.
After Wednesday’s hearing, a woman who identified herself as a client of Hesbrook told Channel 5 News she's glad the case is moving forward.
“I just want my money back, and I’d rather find somebody else that can do it. It's a [hurtful] thing, not only to us, to a lot of people, and I know the feeling of those people. It’s the same feeling I have.”
If convicted, Hesbrooke faces up to 99 years in prison.
