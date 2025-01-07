Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025: Cloudy, late rain, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Valley native aerospace engineer working on moon mission
-
La Feria ISD restructuring grade levels to save money
-
Rio Grande City leaders respond to term limit lawsuit
-
FAA to hold first meeting in Brownsville to discuss SpaceX future launch...
-
Valley-wide fitness challenge to help promote healthy lifestyle
Sports Video
-
Day two highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated...
-
Day one highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Vaqueros defense shines in big win over Dallas Christian
-
UTRGV's Cliff Davis named Southland Conference Player of the Week