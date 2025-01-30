Two men charged after 27 gambling machines found in Donna
Two men were arrested after a search warrant revealed 27 gambling machines and an undisclosed amount of cash on a property in Donna, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said 18-year-old Josue Ivan Carbarin and 37-year-old Luis Gabriel Martinez were arrested on Wednesday at the 6900 block of Kathy Lane.
According to the sheriff's office, both men were arrested on charges of evading arrest, keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device/equipment, gambling promotion and engaging in organized criminal activity.
They were taken to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.
Carbarin and Martinez went before a judge on Thursday and were formally arraigned on all charges. They each received a total bond of $30,000, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with any information regarding illegal gambling establishments is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-393-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.
