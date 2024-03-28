Two men sentenced after being caught drug trafficking in McAllen Best Buy parking lot

Two Mission men were convicted and sentenced to federal prison in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

Eddie Perez, 29, and Juan Alberto Mendez Jr., 29, pleaded guilty on April 24, 2023, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 20 kilograms of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Perez was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Mendez was sentenced to eight years.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said on October 2022, Perez was supposed to deliver narcotics to another individual on behalf of Mendez.

Law enforcement conducted surveillance at a Best Buy parking lot in McAllen in anticipation of the delivery. They saw vehicles approaching and observed Perez remove bags containing bricks of cocaine from the trunk of his vehicle. Mendez was parked in a separate vehicle with his wife and six kids, observing the transaction, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Authorities arrested Perez and Mendez and seized a total of 20 kilograms of cocaine. They also searched Mendez's home and found another kilogram of cocaine.

Both men must serve five and three years of supervise release following their prison sentences.

During the court hearing, Perez's criminal history was brought up, including his three prior felony convictions.

Mendez was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility. Perez remains in custody.