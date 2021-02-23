Two people arrested after DEA executes search warrant at McAllen beauty shop

KRGV Staff photo

The Drug Enforcement Administration, local and state authorities executed a search warrant at a McAllen beauty shop Tuesday morning.

Two people were arrested and officials anticipate the future indictment of others, according to DEA Special Agent in Charge Richard Sanchez.

The DEA said it had been conducting a money laundering investigation at the South Tex Beauty Supply shop for over two years.

"At this venture, what I'm able to say is that it is primarily a money laundering investigation," Sanchez said. "However, what typically happens during money laundering investigations is that drug proceeds derive from the sale of narcotics [and] are funneled through legitimate businesses as a means to hide those proceeds."

No injuries were reported.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was seen outside the store turning away customers Tuesday morning.

The business remains closed as the investigation continues, Sanchez said.