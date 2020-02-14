Two People Arrested After Execution of Narcotics Search Warrant in Elsa
ELSA- A man and woman are in custody following the execution of a narcotics search warrant.
Fernando Trevino and Marcella Melanie Valenzuela were arrested Friday morning.
Elsa police say when they executed the warrant on North Extrumberto Street, they found crack and powdered cocaine.
Trevino was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $150,000.
Valenzuela was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Her bond was set at $110,000.
