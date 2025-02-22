Two suspects flee following vehicle pursuit with Willacy County Sheriff's Office

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who fled following a vehicle pursuit, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Sebastian on a blue 2013 BMW in reference to a welfare concern called in on the subjects in the vehicle.

The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended east of Combes, on FM 508 near Godwin Road when two male suspects fled from the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said one of the male suspects was wearing a black and white jacket with blue jeans and the other was wearing a black jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Willacy County Sheriff's Office at 956-689-5576.