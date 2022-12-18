TXDOT shares message at Drive Sober, No Regrets campaign in McAllen

As drivers prepare to hit the roads this holiday season, the Texas Department of Transportation has an important message: drive sober or get a ride home.

It is reported that last year, a whopping 23% of all traffic related deaths in Texas happened during the holiday season.

TXDOT stopped in McAllen Saturday to share that message in their Drive Sober, No Regrets campaign and interactive display.

Valley law enforcement will be amping up its patrolling around this time of the year to reduce those numbers and maybe save someone's life.