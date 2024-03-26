TxDOT worker rescues cat stranded on expressway in Brownsville

A sign crew from the Texas Department of Transportation Maintenance Section rescued a cat from the center barrier on I-69E on Friday.

TxDOT Pharr District Spokesperson Ray Pedraza said a new employee, Oscar Pantoja De La Garza, spotting the orange cat clinging to a sign base on the expressway near the Boca Chica exit.

Pedraza said De La Garza was able to safely remove the cat and then reached out to a local animal rescue group to foster the animal.

The cat is doing just fine.