TxDOT worker rescues cat stranded on expressway in Brownsville
A sign crew from the Texas Department of Transportation Maintenance Section rescued a cat from the center barrier on I-69E on Friday.
TxDOT Pharr District Spokesperson Ray Pedraza said a new employee, Oscar Pantoja De La Garza, spotting the orange cat clinging to a sign base on the expressway near the Boca Chica exit.
Pedraza said De La Garza was able to safely remove the cat and then reached out to a local animal rescue group to foster the animal.
The cat is doing just fine.
