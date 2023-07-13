U.S. 83 relief route construction nearing completion

A four-year project is coming to an end for western Hidalgo County drivers, with a new route to ease traffic opening in the coming weeks.

Like most drivers, Rio Grande City resident Alexis Garcia takes the highway.

“It takes me about an hour to get from the university from my home in Starr County," Garcia said. “It's the best route, but you are always going to hit the bumper-to-bumper traffic"

In 2018, the Texas Department of Transportation announced the construction of a new corridor to serve as a relief route along U.S. 83 to make the drive faster.

The $200 million freeway facility starts in Peñitas and goes to El Faro Road near Sullivan City. It includes a new frontage road, high-rise connectors, a sound barrier for adjacent neighborhoods and newly paved roads.

TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said the relief route expands the highway by about nine miles.

“It's gonna reduce travel times for the traveling public between Hidalgo County and Star County,” Pedraza said. “It's gonna ease congestion, it's gonna enhance safety."

The project was originally estimated to be completed on spring 2023, but Pedraza said the timeline has shifted in the last several years.

Sections of the relief route will begin to open soon, Pedraza said.

“From the Palmview connector all the way to Jarachinas Road — which is FM 2221 — the frontage road and main lanes will open,” Pedraza said. “And then from Jarachinas Road, FM 2221 there in La Joya to Sullivan City the westbound frontage road will open."

Pedraza says the entire project will be finished in early 2024.