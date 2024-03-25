UFO Festival to take place in April in Edinburg

UFO's are talked about so much, but the big question is do they really exist? Are they out there?

From sightings to investigations, lots of people are interested in what's out there.

Magdiel Castle, from the Edinburg Cultural Arts, speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the upcoming annual UFO Festival and Conference.

The festival is happening in Edinburg from April 4 to April 6.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.