Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum at McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge

Ukrainian refugees were seen at the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, waiting for their chance to get to the U.S.

A volunteer working with the group of 20 Ukrainians said they arrived through Monterrey and are going through Reynosa to avoid longer lines forming in Tijuana.

They’re waiting to speak to an immigration officer to ask for humanitarian parole.

“All of them have somebody that died or was killed or shot,” Alec Shchekin with the Verita World Foundation said. “When they come, we bring them over here and then they just turn themselves in to the office, and it's a relatively quick process. In about an hour and a half they get humanitarian parole - and then off they go."

Volunteers have set up a camp to support more than 1,000 Ukrainians while applications are being processed.

Shchekin added that they've been helping groups get to destinations as far as Houston and San Antonio.