UTRGV and Edinburg CISD partner to provide new collegiate high school

The Edinburg Consolidated School District and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley finalized their partnership Wednesday to create a collegiate high school.

The decision was made at a school board meeting.

They will break ground on he $26 million project in about three weeks.

Both the university and the school district will pay half of the finances to provide free college courses to students in the program.

More than 200 students are enrolled. They are being temporarily housed in portable buildings.