UTRGV and Edinburg CISD partner to provide new collegiate high school
The Edinburg Consolidated School District and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley finalized their partnership Wednesday to create a collegiate high school.
The decision was made at a school board meeting.
RELATED: Edinburg CISD to hold special meeting to discuss construction funds for collegiate high school
They will break ground on he $26 million project in about three weeks.
Both the university and the school district will pay half of the finances to provide free college courses to students in the program.
More than 200 students are enrolled. They are being temporarily housed in portable buildings.
More News
News Video
-
Alamo bakery discusses tradition of making pan de muerto for Dia de...
-
McAllen woman reacts to November extension of SNAP benefits
-
Three Houston men accused in string of Valley car thefts arrested
-
PSJA Memorial Wolverines turning program around
-
Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen