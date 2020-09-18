UTRGV announced record high enrollment rates for fall semester

Maggie Hinojosa, a senior vice president for strategic enrollment and student affairs at UTRGV said reasons for the higher numbers, is the new financial assistance programs the university is offering due to the coronavirus.

"Our overall enrollment in the summer for both summer sessions was over 17,000 which is roughly a 28% increase," Hinojosa said. "For fall, we're at 32,600 students we've surpassed 30,000 which is an 11.5% increase from last year."

Hinojosa said undergraduate student population has increased almost 8% and our graduate population increased over 38%.

