UTRGV researchers highlight Rio Grande Valley's role in the Underground Railroad
In the Rio Grande Valley, what started as a couple fighting for their love turned into a system that helped others.
A documentary film depicts two mixed-race families — the Webers and the Jacksons — that settled in the Rio Grande Valley.
John Weber purchased Sylvia Hector’s freedom from a neighbor after their third child.
The couples bought thousands of acres of land by the Rio Grande — located in Pharr, San Juan, Alamo and Donna. It served as an excellent escape route for slaves fleeing to Mexico.
Watch the video above for the full report.
More News
News Video
-
TABC: Texas bars must follow Gov. Abbott's order or face license suspension
-
Facial covering mandates issued in the Valley, explained
-
UTRGV criminal justice professor explains police reform
-
Documentary spotlights interracial couples amid 1800s helping slaves in the Valley
-
Weslaco neighborhood pushes petition to make intersection four-way stop