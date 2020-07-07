UTRGV to review new ICE guidelines for international students

The president of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley responded to new guidelines for international students announced on Monday by federal immigration authorities.

Dr. Guy Bailey, UTRGV president, sent a message out to students and staff saying the university will review and interpret the new guidelines set by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The new rules force students from foreign countries to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall.

Bailey says in the message, in part:

“As we review and interpret the new guidelines, rest assured that UTRGV will do all it can to ensure our international students aren’t affected by the new modifications and can continue their academic journey this fall.”

International student at UTRGV will be contacted by the Office of Global Engagement leading up to the upcoming semester. Anyone with question can contact the office at 956-882-792 or 956-665-3572.