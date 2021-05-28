Vaccine push for unvaccinated in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Health Department Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez is encouraging residents to get vaccinated, especially those who are aged 18 through 35 and obese.

Olivarez said the only way the county is going to get the vaccination rate above 60% is to vaccinate children.

With vaccines approved for people 12 years and older, Olivarez says that's the biggest push now.

"So that's one thing. The other thing is that people are traveling a lot, people are being exposed people coming back,” Olivarez said. “We still have a lot of people who are still refusing to get vaccinated."

Olivarez said one group in particular is still problematic when it comes to not getting vaccinated: those 18 to 35 years of age.

"We had two fatalities in their 20's and the top three co-occurring disorders with COVID have been number one, diabetes; number two, obesity; and number three, heart disease," Olivarez said. "So a lot of times when you have that 20-year-old, 30-year-old—that person may weigh 400 pounds."

Olivarez says if you know a person aged 18 to 35, encourage them to get their vaccine.

“Especially if they are obese, diabetic or have medical complications. Get your vaccine," Olivarez said.

