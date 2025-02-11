Valley business owner reacts to Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum products

President Donald Trump said he plans to announce 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum products from other countries.

Trump reporters he planned to make an official announcement by Tuesday.

A home builder in the Rio Grande Valley said his business relies on buying steel, and he would have no choice but to pass the extra cost to his customers.

“If there's a 25% tariff on steel or aluminum and I’m using that, that 25% is gonna be added to the product, “Castillo told Channel 5 News.

Castillo said his steel is imported from other countries.

The United States gets most of its steel from Canada and Mexico.

