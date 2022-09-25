Valley Fire Official: Take Proper Precautions When Setting Up Holiday Lights on Home

WESLACO – It’s a popular scene this time of year. Ladders come out of the garage to help homeowners light up their home for the holidays.

Anthony Rios says it’s a tradition in his family, but he dodged a bullet this year. He put up Christmas lights without using the proper precautions.

“I'll use the ladder or my truck. I know you're not supposed to be doing that, but that's the only way I can get to it,” said Rios.

Weslaco Fire Lieutenant Richard Stubbs says they see a variety of injuries from people putting up their lights. The biggest problem his department sees: people not having a spotter for their ladder.

Watch the video above for the full report.