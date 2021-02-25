Valley Made, Local Strong: BS RedZone Chill & Grill

If you're looking for a place that serves up some great shrimp, BS RedZone Chill & Grill in San Benito is serving it up with a new spin.

Located at 408 South Sam Houston Blvd, they're cooking up recipes that have been in the family for years-- so you know it's going to be good.

After their salsa business took off, the Barbour family developed it into a restaurant.

"My husband makes amazing shrimp," Deborah Barbour said. "And he just decided when we came into the establishment, it was meant to be here to produce salsa... we ended up coming up with a restaurant."

Pretty soon it took off, just like their salsa.

Barbour said her husband decided to honor the friends that impacted his life by naming menu items after them.

Everywhere you look you'll see a tribute to high school athletes from all over the Valley.

"That includes coaches, his teammates and other players in the Valley."

You can even bring copies of your own newspaper clippings or old team photos and they'll post it on their walls.

"We want to post pictures of these athletes and have people walk in here and look at articles and memories," Barbour said. "And remember that this was an athlete and they might not play anymore, but their memory is still alive here at BS Redzone."

The restaurant offers many tasty options, including hamburgers, fajita tacos, Mexican style tacos. As well as deserts that customers love, including fried Oreos.

But the Barbour Shrimp, named after Barbour's father-in-law is the most popular item.

They offer curbside pickup or you can dine-in next you want to grab some good local food.